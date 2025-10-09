DT
Home / Punjab / Masked men set clothing shop ablaze in Jalalabad, police hunt for culprits

Masked men set clothing shop ablaze in Jalalabad, police hunt for culprits

The flames quickly engulfed the shop, reducing all the clothing material to ashes within minutes


Praful Chander Nagpal
Our Correspondent
Fazilka, Updated At : 12:54 PM Oct 09, 2025 IST
The gutted shop in Jalalabad town of Fazilka district.
A sense of panic gripped the residents of Jalalabad town in Fazilka district after two unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants set a clothing shop on fire during the midnight hours. The incident occurred around 2.30 AM on Railway Road, where the masked men sprinkled kerosene oil and set the shop ablaze.

The flames quickly engulfed the shop, reducing all the clothing material to ashes within minutes.

The incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. The night watchman attempted to chase the miscreants, but was unsuccessful.

The fire tender was called, and the fire was eventually doused, but not before the entire stock was destroyed.

Om Parkash, a relative of the shop owner, stated that the shop was built a couple of years ago, and the owners had invested their life savings in the business. He ruled out any enmity with anyone and stated that the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

The police have launched an investigation, analysing CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the culprits.

Municipal Council Jalalabad President Vikas Deep Chaudhary said that the shopkeeper lost his life earnings due to the fire.

