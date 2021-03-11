Masked men take away Rs 6 lakh in daring daylight robbery at Amritsar bank

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, May 6
Four masked men robbed a bank after making the staff hostage in broad daylight in Amritsar on Friday. The armed robbers took away around Rs 6 lakh from the Central Bank Branch located opposite to The Mall in the city. The incident occurred around 11am. Police officials, including police commissioner Arun Pal Singh, reached the spot.
According to information, one of the robbers came inside the bank posing as a customer. After doing recee he called his accomplices and committed the crime. The police teams were scrutinizing the CCTV cameras to find any clues.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 states, 1 arrest: BJP leader Bagga held by Punjab cops, brought back from Haryana by Delhi Police
The BJP accused Punjab Police of 'abducting' its leader, who...
HC turns down plea to keep BJP leader Bagga in Haryana, next hearing on Saturday
Bagga’s counsel Chetan Mittal raised a question on his arres...
AAP strongly defends Punjab Police action against Bagga
Claim he had a history of stoking passion on communal lines ...
Dutch envoy Karel van Oosterom recants after slighting India's position on Ukraine
India has so far abstained eight times at various UN forums ...