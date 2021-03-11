Masked men take away Rs 6 lakh in daring daylight robbery at Amritsar bank

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, May 6

Four masked men robbed a bank after making the staff hostage in broad daylight in Amritsar on Friday. The armed robbers took away around Rs 6 lakh from the Central Bank Branch located opposite to The Mall in the city. The incident occurred around 11am. Police officials, including police commissioner Arun Pal Singh, reached the spot.

According to information, one of the robbers came inside the bank posing as a customer. After doing recee he called his accomplices and committed the crime. The police teams were scrutinizing the CCTV cameras to find any clues.