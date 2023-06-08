Masked miscreants fire 4 rounds at farmer’s house

Abohar, June 7
Two motorcycle-borne masked persons fired at the house of a farmer in an under-construction house in Jandwala Hanwanta village near the Abohar-Sriganganagar road last night.
The miscreants fled when the owner of the house, Avtar Singh, fired at them in retaliation. SHO Harpreet Singh reached the spot after receiving information and started an investigation.
Avtar said that about two years ago, he had received an extortion call, demanding Rs 50 lakh. He said he had lodged a report in this regard with the police, but the matter wasn’t investigated properly.
He claimed that 20 days ago, two masked bikers had conducted a recce of his house and had even entered the house and inquired about him from the masons. The farmer said he had informed the police about this.
