Mass copying alleged in recruitment exam

Patiala, October 31

Mass copying has been alleged in recruitment of 418 veterinary officers in the Department of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development. The examination was conducted by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

Only two centres We are yet to look into the complaint. Out of 705 aspirants, 477 have been shortlisted. There were only two centres. We became aware of the matter after the issue surfaced online. Simerpreet Kaur, secretary, PPSC

SS Sharma, a complainant, has written to Chief Minister’s office, PPSC Secretary, and Vigilance Bureau Director and sought a detailed probe in the matter.

The Tribune has a copy of the letter, however, the phone number mentioned on it could not be reached.

The complainant claimed that 80 candidates from roll number 52848 to 52951 cleared the exam. The letter reads, “These candidates were seated in four rooms and allowed to copy. Those responsible should be brought to book.” The complainant demanded that the interview process should be put on halt.

As per PPSC record, 705 candidates appeared for the exam and 477 of them were provisionally shortlisted. The exam was conducted in 41 rooms at two centres — Government Co-Ed Multipurpose Senior Secondary Smart School, Punjabi Bagh, Patiala, and Government Co-Ed Multipurpose Senior Secondary Smart School, Passi Road. A total of 24 candidates were seated in each room.

At present, scrutiny of documents of shortlisted candidates is underway.