Mass evacuation ordered at Fazilka village

A mass evacuation was ordered at Fazilka’s Mohar Jamsher village on Thursday as the flood situation worsened.

The village is surrounded by Pakistan on three sides and the Sutlej on the fourth.

Deputy Commissioner Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu said only 60-70 persons had been left in the village to take care of valuables items.

According to officials, the village is inhabited by 926 people. Meanwhile, Harmesh Warval, sarpanch of Ram Singh Bhaini village, said around 10,000 people were stranded at about 10 villages situated near the Sutlej.The Army has been deployed for their rescue as all link roads have been submerged in three to four feet water.

“Now boats are the only means of transportation available at these villagers. The villagers are completely dependent on the NDRF and Indian Army teams,” said Harbans Singh of Gulaba Bhaini village.

The affected villages are Ram Singh Bhaini, Teja Ruhela, Dona Nanka, Gatti Number 1, Mahatam Nagar, Gulaba Bhaini, Chak Ruhela, Retewali Bhaini and Jhangar Bhaini, Wallesh Hithar and Ghurka.

The standing crops in thousands of acres were damaged in 20 villages. An official said the exact loss could been ascertained at this stage as officials were busy with evacuation and relief works.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Mandeep Kaur said the number of relief camps had been increased from five to seven, where about 300 villagers were being offered necessary items.