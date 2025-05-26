Massive traffic jam clogs Ropar-Chandigarh highway amid bridge construction

A massive traffic jam brought the Ropar-Chandigarh highway to a standstill on Monday morning, as construction work on a bridge over the Bhakra Main Line Canal near Ropar city caused severe disruption. The jam, which stretched nearly 8 km, left a large number of vehicles stranded for hours.

The traffic chaos occurred during peak morning hours when the construction company began erecting bridge pillars. Commuters blamed the local administration for failing to divert traffic despite ongoing bridge construction.

Several students on their way to examinations or interviews, as well as several ambulances, were also caught in the gridlock.