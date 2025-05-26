DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Punjab / Massive traffic jam clogs Ropar-Chandigarh highway amid bridge construction

Massive traffic jam clogs Ropar-Chandigarh highway amid bridge construction

Traffic chaos occurred during peak morning hours when construction company began erecting bridge pillars
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 01:31 PM May 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Traffic jam on Ropar-Chandigarh highway due to construction of bridge on Bhakra Main Line Canal.
Advertisement

A massive traffic jam brought the Ropar-Chandigarh highway to a standstill on Monday morning, as construction work on a bridge over the Bhakra Main Line Canal near Ropar city caused severe disruption. The jam, which stretched nearly 8 km, left a large number of vehicles stranded for hours.

Advertisement

The traffic chaos occurred during peak morning hours when the construction company began erecting bridge pillars. Commuters blamed the local administration for failing to divert traffic despite ongoing bridge construction.

Several students on their way to examinations or interviews, as well as several ambulances, were also caught in the gridlock.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper