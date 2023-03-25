Maths, science teachers won't get non-teaching duties

Faridkot, March 24

The School Education Department has issued directions, stating that mathematics and science teachers of government schools will be relieved from all non-teaching duties.

Those working in the office of Director, School Education, and district and block education offices are to be relieved immediately and sent back to their parental schools, reads the letter of the Director, School Education (Secondary) to all district education officers.

As science and mathematics are very important subjects for secondary students, bestowing of non-teaching responsibilities on the teachers will cause a big loss to students, said a senior functionary in the department.

These teachers should not be assigned a non-teaching job and if they are assigned such job, the officer and employee will face disciplinary action for such act, reads the letter.

Sources in the department revealed that many teachers, having their posting in the rural areas, use their political connections to get their postings at district and block level offices for non-teaching duties. Many teachers are known for actively participating in agitations and protests organised by teacher unions.

Several complaints have reached the department regarding the teachers, who have some political affiliation and using their influence, are on deputation at district and block level offices and even some are ‘attached’ with politicians and on fake deputation to evade duty and continue to draw salaries from the department, revealed the sources in the department.