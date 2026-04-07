May elections loom, Punjab prepares for Municipal Corporation polls

The Punjab government has set the stage for holding elections to the Municipal Corporations in the state by initiating the process for the appointment of administrators in corporations whose terms are ending.

Advertisement

It is understood that the election date will be announced later this month, and the elections are likely to be held in May.

Advertisement

The terms of eight corporations—Mohali, Hoshiarpur, Moga, Bathinda, Batala, Kapurthala, Abohar, and Pathankot—are due to end this month, while elections to the newly formed Corporation of Barnala are to be held for the first time.

Advertisement

Official sources in the State Election Commission have informed The Tribune that as and when the terms of the previously elected Corporations end, the Local Government department is appointing administrators as per the rules. It is only after the terms of all local bodies end that the state government will issue a notification, and the State Election Commission will subsequently announce the dates for holding the elections.

These elections are being considered a prequel to the big political battle for electing the next Vidhan Sabha, which is due in a few months. These elections will be contested on party symbols, and all political parties will be testing their mettle in the urban areas of the state through these elections.