Mazdoor morcha to protest at Punjab ministers’ houses from today

Beginning Monday, the AAP government in Punjab will be facing yet another round of protests by farmers as the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) will begin a five-day protest outside the residences of Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and seven AAP ministers, including the state party president Aman Arora.

With the BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) having protested outside the residences of AAP ministers on Saturday and outside the houses of BJP leaders on Sunday, the KMM joining hands signals the turning of farmers’ agitation into a political challenge for the ruling dispensations at the Centre (BJP) and in the state (AAP).

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Though the BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) has also been protesting against issues relating to the state government, including the land pooling policy, their protest on Sunday outside the residences of Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon and former BJP chief Sunil Jakhar was against the proposed India-US free trade agreement.

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Meanwhile, just days after the KMM held protests outside deputy commissioners’ offices in all 22 districts, KMM leader Sarwan Singh Pandher has warned that unless the government takes up their demands seriously and initiates talks, the KMM will decide on a more intense phase of agitation at its September 16 meeting.

The immediate trigger is the crisis over power supply and fertiliser availability for the paddy crop. But the demands being pressed by the KMM go beyond the immediate farm-season issues and touch almost every politically sensitive fault line in Punjab—from MSP and farm debt to river waters, land acquisition, drugs, unemployment and relations with the Centre.

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The KMM is demanding MSP-based procurement of basmati, maize, moong, mustard and potatoes; farmer and farm labour debt waiver; compensation and jobs for families of farmers and labourers who died by suicide; and a policy to deal with floods, groundwater depletion and pollution.

They are also seeking the withdrawal of the land pooling policy, opening the trade route via Wagah with Pakistan, and an end to forced land acquisition for the Bharatmala project.

The farmers are also seeking resolutions in the Assembly against the Seed Act, 2025; the Cooperative Societies Act, 2026; the amended MGNREGA; and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025. They have opposed prepaid electricity meters and demanded a resolution seeking the Punjab Government’s categorical no for the India-US trade agreement.

According to the schedule released by the KMM on Sunday, the protests will be held outside the residences of Harbhajan Singh ETO in Jandiala, Aman Arora in Sunam, Lal Chand Kataruchak in Bhoa, Dr Ravjot Singh in Hoshiarpur, Gurmeet Singh Khudian in Muktsar Mohinder Bhagat in Jalandhar and Hardeep Singh Mundian in Ludhiana. Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan’s residence in Faridkot will also be a centre of protest.