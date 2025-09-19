MC chief files complaint against expulsion of UP, Bihar pilgrims

At a time when social media is abuzz with disturbing claims of migrant labourers being forced out of Punjab, the municipal council president of Anandpur Sahib, Harjeet Singh Jeeta, has taken a firm stand to uphold communal harmony.

Jeeta has lodged a formal complaint with the police and Ropar SSP, alleging that a group of miscreants had attempted to force out pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar from the holy city and put them on trains.

The incident comes amidst alleged rising hate being spread against migrant labourers following the Hoshiarpur case.

Speaking to The Tribune, Jeeta said the incident in Anandpur Sahib occurred late on the night of September 16 after videos were circulated online. “I saw viral social media clips showing some miscreants bullying pilgrims from UP and Bihar inside the Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib complex. On reaching the spot, I learnt that they were trying to check IDs and forcibly taking the pilgrims to the railway station. I rushed there and stopped them,” he said.

Calling the act an attack on Sikh religious traditions, Jeeta said, “It is against Sikh tenets to turn away anyone who comes to a gurdwara. This was a deliberate attempt to create communal strife. Such incidents, if unchecked, can damage the image of Punjabis, especially Sikhs, across the country.”

The MC president also revealed that after he intervened in the matter, he had been facing trolling on social media. “I acted on my conscience. As a Sikh, I am free to go to Patna Sahib in Bihar to pay obeisance. Similarly, pilgrims from those states have every right to visit Anandpur Sahib,” he asserted.

SSP Ropar Gulneet Singh Khurana said he had yet to receive the complaint, while SHO Anandpur Sahib Danish Vir Singh confirmed that a complaint had been filed and the matter was under investigation.