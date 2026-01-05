MC polls will be held without fresh delimitation: MLA

Mansa AAP MLA Vijay Singla has claimed to have met Local Government Minister Ravjot Singh and said the forthcoming civic body poll would not be held on the basis of fresh delimitation of wards in the city.

In a video posted on his Facebook page, Vijay Singla, standing at the Municipal Bhawan in Chandigarh, said, “I, along with the president of the Mansa Municipal Council, met the Local Government Minister and the Sectretary of the Department, conveyed that we want the previous delimitation of municipal wards. The minister has assured us that the area and numbers of all 27 municipal wards will remain the same in Mansa. It was a demand of the city residents.”

Several organisations had been up in arms against the state government’s decision on the new delimitation of municipal wards and had even announced to lodge a protest outside the MLA’s residence over the issue recently.