MCC asks Punjab to adhere to MD/MS admission schedule

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, October 8

After getting reports of many states not conducting counselling for admissions to MD/MS and other postgraduate (PG) diploma courses as per the schedule specified by the National Medical Commission (NMC), the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Saturday asked the state counselling authorities to conduct the process in their respective states.

It wants the authorities to adhere to the NMC's schedule so that the counselling can run smoothly and the candidates can avail the benefit of upgradation, if applicable. The MCC has completed round-1 of all India PG counselling. The schedule of PG counselling, 2022 for states and all India quota are running in tandem.