‘Meagre’, Punjab farmers reject enhanced relief

Chandigarh, April 2

Even as MLAs of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party have started visiting farmers in rain-hit areas, especially those who have suffered extensive damage to crops, farmer unions have rejected the enhanced compensation announced by the government last week.

No proper girdawari As posts of patwaris are vacant, the government has been unable to conduct a proper girdawari. Officers have announced that those having a landholding of over five acres will not get compensation. This is unfair. Balbir Singh Rajewal, President, BKU

Today, party MLAs Devinder Dhos, Dinesh Chadha, Sarwan Singh Dhun and Balkar Singh were among those who visited farmers in their respective constituencies. They assured the farmers that adequate compensation would be paid after a special girdawari to assess the crop loss was complete.

The government had recently announced a 25 per cent increase in the compensation to be paid to the rain-hit farmers.

Among ministers, Brahm Shankar Jimpa and Anmol Gagan Maan visited affected fields of farmers. Jimpa, during his visit to villages in Hoshiarpur, said the government would leave no stone unturned to help the farmers. “We even cleared pending compensation from 2020 worth Rs 150 crore after forming the government in March last year,” he said.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann had recently asked all MLAs to meet farmers to expedite the special girdawari process so that those who have lost their crops in the incessant rain and hailstorm, can be compensated before Baisakhi.

However, this has failed to enthuse farmer unions, which claim that not only is the compensation announced by the government too less, the girdawari is not being done properly. They say instead of Rs 15,000 per acre for over 75 per cent crop loss, farmers should be paid Rs 50,000 per acre.

Balbir Singh Rajewal, president of the BKU (Rajewal), while addressing mediapersons here today, said with posts of patwari lying vacant, they were not able to conduct a proper girdawari. “Some officers have already announced that those having a landholding of over five acres will not get compensation. This is unfair and should not be implemented,” he said.

Rajewal said the government should immediately take up the issue of relaxation of specifications for wheat procurement with the Centre. “We are getting reports that wheat grains will not meet the specifications as these will be discoloured and shrivelled or damaged,” he said.

