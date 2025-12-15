DT
Home / Punjab / Media must stay free, responsible to keep democracy strong: Guv

Media must stay free, responsible to keep democracy strong: Guv

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:01 AM Dec 15, 2025 IST
Governor Punjab and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria inaugurates All India Media Meet of The Confederation of Newspaper and News Agency Employees Organisations, New Delhi, at Municipal Bhawan, Sector35, Chandigarh, on Sunday. Tribune photo
Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday underlined that a free, credible and responsible media was the central force that keeps Indian democracy vibrant, accountable and strong, warning that the growing menace of fake news, misinformation and unverified content in the digital age posed a serious challenge to public trust.Inaugurating the two-day All India Media Meet in Chandigarh as the chief guest, Kataria said the media was the conscience-keeper of society, a watchdog of citizens’ rights and a balancing force for the legislature, executive and judiciary.

Referring to social media, web platforms and artificial intelligence, the Governor said the speed and volume of information had blurred the line between fact and fiction, making truth verification the biggest challenge before journalists today.

Kataria said journalists and media employees worked round the clock, often in risky conditions and with limited resources, and their welfare, security, fair wages, social security, health cover and legal protection were inseparable from the credibility of democracy itself. He assured full support in pursuing genuine and legitimate demands of media professionals and said he would take up their issues with the government at the highest level.

The meet is being organised by The Tribune Employees Union under the banner of the Confederation of Newspaper and News Agency Employees

Welcoming the chief guest, Tribune Employees Union president Anil Kumar Gupta highlighted Kataria’s political and social journey spanning nearly five decades. General secretary Ruchika M Khanna conducted the proceedings and recalled Kataria’s long association with the media.

Confederation president Ras Bihari and general secretary MS Yadav said the recently introduced labour codes had removed key protections for working journalists, including provisions of the Working Journalists Act and other labour safeguards. They announced that a special meeting of media union leaders from across the country would soon be convened in New Delhi to deliberate on the way forward and sought Kataria’s intervention and support.

In his address, Kataria also praised The Tribune Group of Newspapers, run by The Tribune Trust founded by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia in 1881, for upholding journalistic integrity for over a century, and noted that the institution was presently being guided by its Chairman, former Jammu and Kashmir Governor and eminent bureaucrat NN Vohra.

