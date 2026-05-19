Medical stores in Punjab to remain closed on May 20 as chemists’ body calls for strike against online sale

The availability of essential medicines across Punjab is likely to take a major hit on Wednesday as nearly 27,000 retail and wholesale chemists are set to keep their shops shut in support of a nationwide strike called by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists.

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The protest is primarily against the online sale of medicines and deep discounting by e-pharmacy platforms, which the chemists claim is badly affecting small local pharmacies as they are unable to compete with such low pricing.

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The shutdown is expected to inconvenience thousands of patients and attendants dependent on nearby medicine shops for daily medicines, emergency drugs and life saving prescriptions.

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However, chemist associations have clarified that pharmacies inside hospitals will remain open to avoid hardships for admitted patients and emergency cases and critical care units.

Surinder Duggal, president of the Punjab Chemist Association, said the strike would remain in force from 12 am Wednesday to 12 am Thursday. “We have asked all retailers and wholesalers across Punjab to observe the strike. To ensure people do not face difficulties during severe emergencies, helpline numbers will also be issued to assist them,” he said.

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The protesting chemists said one of their biggest concerns was the growing online sale of medicines without proper checks. They alleged that many medicines were being sold online without strict prescription verification, increasing the risk of misuse and self medication.

They have also demanded stricter action against fake, spurious and substandard medicines, saying unchecked online sales could pose a serious threat to public health.

Another issue raised by the chemists is the repeated demand by the Punjab Pharmacy Council for verification and attestation of educational certificates of pharmacists, despite such verification and renewals already having been completed multiple times earlier.

GS Chawla, president of the Ludhiana District Chemist Association, said around 3,253 retail and wholesale medicine shops would remain closed in Ludhiana on Wednesday. “Pharmacies in CMC and DMC are also participating where shops will remain closed for half a day. Pharmacies inside hospitals are participating voluntarily as admitted patients require round the clock medicine supply,” he said.

However, the impact of the strike may remain partial in Jalandhar. Sanjay Sehgal, district president of the Jalandhar Retail Chemist Association, said chemists in Dilkusha Market, the city’s largest wholesale pharmaceutical hub, are likely to continue operations, promoting the retailers to be functioning as well.

“Nearly 250 to 300 chemists in the market are already engaged in online sale of medicines and offer heavy discounts. If the wholesale market remains open, we retailers are also unlikely to shut our shops completely despite supporting the strike,” he said.