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Home / Punjab / Medical varsity suspends 200 recruits; doctors repatriated amid appointment row

Medical varsity suspends 200 recruits; doctors repatriated amid appointment row

The board of management alleges appointments violated rules, lacked sanctioned posts and budget approval

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 01:44 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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More than 200 newly recruited employees of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) have been placed under suspension, while around 25 doctors promoted in general pool have been repatriated to their original departments at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital. The move has sparked controversy over appointments made during the tenure of former Vice-Chancellor Dr Rajeev Sood.

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The board of management (BoM), which met on August 11, objected to the appointments, saying they violated university rules and regulations. The BoM ordered a case-by-case review by a committee to “ensure equity and justice”.

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Allegations include appointments without sanctioned posts or budgetary approval, and creation of Group A positions such as research officers and assistant professors in departments that do not exist under the university. Many of the suspended employees have not drawn a single salary, while salaries of some earlier recruits have also been stopped.

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Defending the appointments, Dr Sood called the BoM’s action “highly ridiculous”, noting the board did not meet for one-and-a-half years during his tenure but convened a meeting soon after his term ended in June. He said the posts had BoM’s approval, with appointment letters signed by two members, including Faridkot MLA Gurdit Singh Sekhon. He warned the decision would harm the university and its medical college, alleging several departments were being closed after his exit. He added he no longer had authority to intervene.

BoM chairman Dr Gurpreet Singh Wander said the university was scrutinising the appointments but declined to share details. Registrar Girish Sahni confirmed all affected candidates would be heard by the review committee on August 20. Some appointment letters were reportedly issued after Dr Sood’s term concluded.

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