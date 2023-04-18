Medico robbed of Rs 48K

Abohar: Milakh Raj (50), a medical practitioner, was robbed of Rs 8,000 on Sunday night. He said six masked miscreants attacked him and his friend Deepak Kumar with sharp weapons and fled with a bag containing cash. Some passers-by took the injured to the Civil Hospital. ASI Manjeet Singh said a probe had been initiated. OC
Cop dies in accidental firing
Muktsar: Head Constable Tirath Singh, working as a 'munshi' at the Lakhewali police station, accidentally shot himself dead while cleaning his service rifle on Monday. Malout DSP Balkar Singh said they had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174, CrPC, and recorded the statement of the deceased’s family. TNS
2-yr-old dragged by stray dog
Abohar: A two-year-old boy was admitted to be the Civil Hospital after a stray dog bit him when he was standing outside his house and dragged him over a long distance. The victim, Khushdeep Singh, was rescued by locals after a struggle. OC
75-yr-old woman alleges rape
Abohar: A 75-year-old woman from a village in the Balluana constituency alleged that she was raped by her son under the influence of alcohol. The victim was on Monday admitted to the Civil Hospital. Sub-Inspector Inderjeet Kaur from Wahabwala police station visited the hospital where the victim was medically examined and her statement recorded.
