Medicos protest in Pathankot

Pathankot, July 18
First and second-year students of MBBS of White Medical College and Hospital have gone on a strike in protest against the indecisiveness of the management in meeting their demands.
The college was earlier named as Chintpurni Medical College and Hospital.
Discontentment had been simmering among the students for the last few days against the management. Today, 220 students of the 2021 and 2022 batches staged a day-long protest at the college reception area.
The students also wrote a letter to the Director Principal and the Director (Administration) detailing their demands and grievances.
Student leaders said they had been raising the issue for the last several days but the management was paying no heed.
Prominent among the demands were the installation of air-conditioners in lecture theatre-2. The students also insisted that tile flooring should be laid in the theatre.
They said there were many shortcomings in the microbiology practical room, including unavailability of proper equipment for practical classes. They claimed that they had not undertaken even a single practical class since March because of lack of equipment.
