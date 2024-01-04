‘Meditation’ an excuse to evade ED: BJP hits out at Arvind Kejriwal

Chandigarh January 3
Reacting to news reports of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann going to Andhra Pradesh for four days meditation, the state BJP president Sunil Jakhar has raised questions about the CM accompanying Arvind Kejriwal at the time when he is evading the ED.
“In doing so, is he trying to prove that Punjab’s Hoshiarpur meditation centre is not good enough? Or Kejriwal’s stay in Hoshiarpur was not for doing meditation but to seek safe haven from the central agencies? Also, it may seem that he is trying to stay away from Delhi as he was to appear before the ED today,” said Jakhar.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Andhra Pradesh #Arvind Kejriwal #Bhagwant Mann #BJP #Sunil Jakhar
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED examining Delhi CM’s reply; may issue fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case
The 55-year-old AAP national convenor had refused to depose ...
Gurugram hotel owner shot Punjab model Divya Pahuja for blackmailing him with his 'obscene pictures'; CCTV shows body dragged into blue BMW car
She had recently secured bail after 7 years in connection wi...
2 sharpshooters of Himanshu and Naveen Bali gang arrested in Delhi following encounter
The Delhi Crime Branch arrests Kapil (22) and Rahul (19), bo...
Jaishankar recalls how Nehru was hesitant in taking help from US following 1962 war with China
The Union minister was speaking at the launch of his new boo...