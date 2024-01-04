‘Meditation’ an excuse to evade ED: BJP hits out at Arvind Kejriwal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh January 3

Reacting to news reports of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann going to Andhra Pradesh for four days meditation, the state BJP president Sunil Jakhar has raised questions about the CM accompanying Arvind Kejriwal at the time when he is evading the ED.

“In doing so, is he trying to prove that Punjab’s Hoshiarpur meditation centre is not good enough? Or Kejriwal’s stay in Hoshiarpur was not for doing meditation but to seek safe haven from the central agencies? Also, it may seem that he is trying to stay away from Delhi as he was to appear before the ED today,” said Jakhar.

