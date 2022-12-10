Meeting to discuss awarding welfare works to local firms in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 9

To deliberate on awarding of contracts for all developmental works to local firms/agencies, an all-party meeting of MLAs has been convened by Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Tuesday.

Official sources said MLAs of all parties had been called to deliberate on making changes in law, that would make it mandatory for government to award contracts only to local firms and not to firms from outside the state. The suggestions and recommendations received from the MLAs will then be forwarded to the government for necessary action.

Officers from the Industry Department too have been called to participate in the meeting. Officials in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha secretariat said other than the ruling party MLAs, two MLAs from Congress and one each from the SAD and BJP have been asked to attend the meeting.

#kultar singh sandhwan