Home / Punjab / Meets Jathedar, expresses remorse

Meets Jathedar, expresses remorse

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 07:02 AM Jul 26, 2025 IST
Singer Bir Singh with Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj in Amritsar on Friday.
Punjabi singer Bir Singh on Friday met Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj and offered an apology.

The Jathedar said Bir Singh, even without being summoned, acknowledged his mistake, expressed sincere remorse and dedication to the Guru.

He said the apology would be considered and discussed appropriately.

Gargaj said the concerns raised earlier by Sikh institutions had been validated, as the event, which featured “dance, music and entertainment”, deeply hurt the Sikh sentiments.

He said according to Sikh principles, martyrdom had a sacred place and the government’s conduct violated Gurmat discipline.

Gargaj said the government and its Language Department must understand their roles. “Intervening in religious matters or organising Gurmat-based programmes is not their domain as Sikh institutions are capable of conducting such events,” he said.

