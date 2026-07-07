Meghalaya to decide on moving Punjabi Lane Sikhs by month-end

The Meghalaya Government is likely to take a final decision on the proposed relocation of residents of the Punjabi Lane area in Shillong before the end of this month, state’s Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar said on Monday.

Advertisement

“We intend to take a decision before the end of this month. We have one more meeting to hold, after which we will receive the final report,” Dhar said.

Advertisement

He said one of the options under consideration was to seek land from the defence authorities for the relocation of the residents. The government was awaiting the outcome of its discussions with the Army before taking a final call, he added.

Advertisement

“We are waiting for the final discussions between the government and the Army. Hopefully, before the end of this month, I will be able to share the latest position on the Them Metor (Punjabi Lane) issue,” he said. Asked about the extent of land required, Dhar said that discussions with the defence authorities were still underway.

“We have identified two-three locations, but we have not received any response from the Army so far. Even the CM has held two-three meetings with the Defence Minister on the matter,” he said.

Advertisement

The relocation of residents of the Punjabi Lane area, popularly known as Them Metor, has remained a contentious issue since 2018.

The settlement, located adjacent to the historic Iewduh market, is predominantly inhabited by Sikh families employed as sanitation workers. The issue has also been the subject of prolonged litigation before the Meghalaya High Court, with the state government keen on relocating the settlers. The HC has, on several occasions, issued directions on maintaining law and order besides protecting the rights of all stakeholders. — PTI