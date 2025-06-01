Member of smugglers’ gang nabbed with heroin

A man was arrested by the Sriganganagar police of Rajasthan with 20 gm of heroin, a part of the consignment that was lifted from Punjab’s Amritsar after being smuggled from Pakistan, according to officials.

The accused, identified as Vikas, was arrested on Friday. The police said he was a member of the cartel being handled by US-based Vishal Pachar. Earlier in the month, the police had arrested five members of the gang with foreign-made weapons and heroin. The weapons were smuggled from across the border with Pakistan and lifted from Amritsar.

All five were grilled by the National Investigation Agency. They have been remanded in police custody till June 4.

Sriganganagar SP Gaurav Yadav said Vikas had earlier served as the president of a college students union.

He allegedly used to supply heroin to students.

Vikas used to contact Pachar through WhatsApp, Snapchat and other social media applications.