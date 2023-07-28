Members justify formation of SGPC union, experts remain sceptical about it

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, July 27

Members of the SGPC Employees’ Union have said that the organisation has been formed with the sole objective of having a platform to voice their concerns. Experts on Sikh affairs, however, say it is an inappropriate precedent that defies the basic principles of the SGPC, known as mini parliament of the Sikhs.

The union was formed and got registered with the Registrar, Trade Union, Punjab, on July 17.

Union president Gurinder Singh said there was no role of the state government in the union formation, as was being alleged.

“The idea of forming the union cropped up around a year ago. Many employees had complaints about prevailing irregularities in the work culture, but they were not being heard at individual level. After consultations with ‘likeminded’ colleagues, we took this step,” he said.

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka said a union “certified by a government” could not be acceptable in a religious organisation.

“I fully agree with SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami’s observation of pointing out the nefarious designs of the AAP-led state government that seems to be interfering in SGPC affairs. Better sense should prevail and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee employees should abandon the idea of ‘trade’ union,” he said.

SGPC member Kiranjot Kaur also termed the idea as unethical. If employees felt their demands were not being met, they could approach the SGPC president or officials concerned, but it could never be under the umbrella of a registered union.

CPI senior leader Amarjit Singh Asal has, however, justified the SGPC employees’ move. “They have got themselves registered under the ambit of trade union law. It is their right to do so. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee may be a charitable trust, but the employees get salaries and gratuity, as per government norms and their move to form a union is justified. If it is unethical to form an SGPC employees’ union, why the SGPC printing press got registered under the Factory Act?” he said.

