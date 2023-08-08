Memorial plaques for 175 Barnala villages

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, August 7

Barnala DC Punamdeep Kaur said plaques were being installed in 175 villages of the district that would bear the names of martyrs.

“Work is being done on structures that will support plaque and by Independence Day, these plaques will be dedicated to people of the area. Barnala is proud to be homeland of 181 martyrs,” said the DC.

