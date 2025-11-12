‘Menu gadda do, pith wich dard hai’: DIG Bhullar seeks mattress in jail citing back pain

Suspended DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar--arrested by the CBI in a bribery case-- has requested the court to allow him a mattress in jail, citing medical reasons.

During the hearing before CBI Special Judge Bhavna Jain in Chandigarh, Bhullar’s counsel submitted that he is suffering from back pain and referred to medical advice from the doctor posted at Model Jail, Burail.

Acting on the application, the court directed the Superintendent of Model Jail, Burail, to consider the request in accordance with the jail manual. The judge further stated that if permitted under jail rules, Bhullar should be provided with the mattress.

After the completion of his five-day CBI remand, Bhullar was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody till November 20.

The CBI did not seek further remand, informing the court that the accused had not cooperated during interrogation.

Bhullar’s lawyers, HS Dhanoa and RPS Brar, opposed the CBI’s claim and requested the court to ensure regular medical check-ups for their client in jail.

The court advised the defence to write to the jail authorities regarding this issue and permitted them to meet Bhullar for five minutes.

Sources revealed that during the CBI custody, Bhullar was confronted face-to-face with alleged middleman Krishanu Sharda. The interrogation reportedly pointed to the possible involvement of other officials in the corruption case, prompting an internal inquiry by the agency.

The CBI has registered two cases against Bhullar. One of them is based on a complaint by scrap dealer Naresh Batta from Gobindgarh Mandi, accusing Bhullar and Krishanu Sharda of demanding a Rs 8 lakh bribe and a monthly “service charge” for settling a prior case registered against Batta on October 29, 2023.

The case has been filed under Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Meanwhile, the controversy has drawn attention to special facility demands by certain inmates. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had earlier remarked, without naming anyone, that some prisoners in Nabha Jail were seeking special privileges.