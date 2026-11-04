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Home / Punjab / ‘Mera Ghar, Mere Naam’ scheme: 2.19L beneficiaries get property cards in Punjab

‘Mera Ghar, Mere Naam’ scheme: 2.19L beneficiaries get property cards in Punjab

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:37 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Hardeep Singh Mundian addresses the media on Tuesday.
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The Punjab Government has distributed 2.19 lakh property cards to beneficiaries under the ‘Mera Ghar, Mere Naam’ scheme in 1,377 villages across 23 districts so far.

The initiative aims to provide legally recognised ownership rights to residents of Lal Lakir (Abadi Deh) areas through drone-based surveys and the preparation of an authentic Record of Rights, addressing decades-old gaps in property ownership documentation.

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Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian said, “The scheme aims to establish clear ownership rights over properties situated within the Lal Lakir of all 10,689 villages of Punjab through drone-based surveys and the preparation of an authentic Record of Rights. Property cards are being issued to rightful owners to provide them with legally recognised documentary evidence of ownership.”

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The minister said, “The distribution of property cards commenced with a state-level function held in Sangrur on October 7 and the process has since been progressing uninterrupted on a daily basis.”

Elaborating on the implementation schedule, he said, “All villages are being covered in four phases. Under the first phase, the work in 2,284 villages is likely to be completed by November 15. The second phase will cover 1,680 villages, with a target completion date of November-end. A total of 1,152 villages will be covered in Phase III, and the work is expected to be completed by mid-December. The remaining 5,579 villages are likely to be covered by the end of January 2027.”

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Mundian said, “The AAP government is simultaneously working to complete missing information and resolve objections relating to village maps in coordination with village-level committees and gram sabhas. This exercise is aimed at ensuring the accuracy and completeness of revenue records.”

He said, “In villages where drone surveys could not be conducted due to technical constraints, the process will be completed through ground-truthing as the final stage of the department’s exercise.”

Highlighting the benefits of the initiative, he said, “The rights of village residents had remained undocumented for decades despite their families occupying their houses for generations. The scheme addresses this long-standing gap by providing an official ownership document to every eligible household.”

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