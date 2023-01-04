Merchant Navy officer from Mohali feared drowned

Ropar, January 3
A 40-year-old Merchant Navy officer, Ramandeep Singh of Mohali, is feared dead after he jumped into the Bhakra canal near Morinda last evening. The victim had gone for a picnic with his family.
His brother Jai Veer Singh, a Captain in the Navy, said his brother had also taken his pet dog. When they were strolling on the bank of the canal around 5 pm, the pet fell into it and Ramandeep, without having a second thought, jumped into the canal to save it. While the dog was rescued by locals, Ramandeep was missing till the filing of the report.
SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said the police tried to locate him and NDRF teams had been deployed to locate him.
