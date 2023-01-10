Mohali Merchant Navy officer’s body recovered

Tribune News Service

Ropar, January 9

The body of a Merchant Navy officer, who had jumped into the Bhakra canal on January 3 while trying to save his pet, was found in the district today. The deceased, Ramandeep Singh (40) of Mohali, had gone for a picnic with his wife and kids.

According to the family, when they were strolling on the bank of the canal around 5 pm, the dog fell into the canal and Ramandeep immediately jumped into the canal to save it. While the dog was rescued by passersby, the officer could not be found despite a massive search operation.

The Morinda SHO said the body was found in a canal near Madoli village and was handed over to the family. The post-mortem was conducted.

