Mercury over 42°C, yellow alert in Punjab, Haryana

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 16

With the maximum temperature reaching 42°C at many places in the northwest region, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a yellow alert for Punjab and Haryana. “Heatwave conditions are likely over Punjab and Haryana for the next two days, which will abate thereafter,” IMD officials said.

Bathinda recorded a maximum of 42°C, six degrees above normal. Several other Punjab cities, including Amritsar, Patiala, Ludhiana, Pathankot, Fatehgarh Sahib and Barnala recorded a maximum temperature of over 40°C.

In Haryana, Balsamand town in Hisar district sizzled at 43.1°C. Ambala, Karnal and Rohtak too recorded a maximum temperature of more than 40°C. “The maximum temperature in both Punjab and Haryana is four-five degrees above normal. This will continue for the next couple of days,” an IMD official said.

Meanwhile, health experts have asked people to avoid venturing out during peak hours between 1.30 pm and 3.30 pm.