Message to Amritsar youth from gurdwara loudspeakers: Stay away from drugs & gangs

On most evenings, as “Rehras Sahib Path” concludes at village gurdwaras situated along the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar district, a familiar appeal to the youth can be heard on loudspeakers. The voice of a police officer joins that of the granthi, urging youngsters to stay away from drugs and anti-social elements.

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ASI Kanwaljit Singh, who is deputed at the Chamiari police post, had been visiting village gurdwaras and making announcements to alert youngsters of impending danger. This community outreach initiative reflects a growing concern among the police as criminal networks are increasingly finding young recruits, including juveniles, to carry out tasks connected with drugs and arms smuggling.

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The police have been urging parents to keep a close watch on their wards, not just where they go and whom they meet, but also on their social media activities.

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Cause for concern

Recent investigations into cross-border smuggling modules have brought to light the involvement of juveniles in drug and illegal arms cases. The police have arrested minors in cases involving consignments allegedly smuggled from Pakistan via drones, with youngsters being allegedly used for receiving, concealing, or transporting drugs and weapons.

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For criminal networks operating across the border, youngsters have become the first choice. They can be recruited for small tasks, are often less conspicuous, and, in the case of juveniles, the legal consequences differ from adults.

DIG Border Range Harmanbir Singh Gill has asked officers of four police districts—Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Batala, and Amritsar Rural—to involve gurdwaras in the awareness campaign. “We are attempting to take the message to youngsters before a drug peddler, gangster, or foreign-based handler reaches them through social media or personal contacts. And instead of delivering the warning only through a police officer, we are using the voice and influence of the religious institution,” he said .

The message from the gurdwara loudspeaker warns against easy money and the glamour associated with gangster culture. Parents, village elders, and religious functionaries are being encouraged to identify vulnerable youngsters and alert the police before they are drawn into criminal activities.

Joginder Singh, in-charge of the Chamiari police post, which is located along the India-Pakistan border, said they had 11 villages under their jurisdiction and had appealed to youngsters to stay away from illegal activities from gurdwaras. Recently, an IED was confiscated near the Chamiari police post.