Met department predicts rain in Punjab till March 29

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 24

The weather department has extended its forecast of rain in some areas of Punjab, which experienced light rain in a few places over the past four days, till March 29.

A fresh spell of rainfall and thunderstorm activity over the western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains of northwest India is expected during March 26 to 29, with peak activities on March 28 and 29, according to a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

A western disturbance as a trough is prevailing in the middle tropospheric westerlies over central Pakistan, which has been attributed as the cause for rain and snow along with gusty winds over some areas of north-west India earlier this week.

According to IMD, a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from the night of March 26 and another from March 29, which are likely to bring scattered to fairly widespread light rainfall and snowfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh and isolated light rainfall likely over Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Over the past 24 hours, the maximum temperature in Punjab ranged from 28.1 degrees Celsius at Gurdaspur to 32.8 degrees Celsius at Ferozepur, while the minimum temperature was between 13.4 degrees Celsius at Ludhiana to 20.4 degrees Celsius at Mohali.

Apart from the possibility of isolated rain, IMD has predicted a fall in maximum temperatures by 3-4 degrees Celsius during the next 24 hours and thereafter a rise by 3-4 degrees during the next three days in the state.

