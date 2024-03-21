Met predicts light rain in Punjab from today

Chandigarh, March 20
The weather department has predicted the possibility of rain over some parts of Punjab along with strong winds during the next few days.
“Isolated light rainfall likely over Punjab on March 21, 22 and 24 and over Haryana on March 24,” a bulletin issued by the Met Department stated today. Strong surface winds with speeds of 25-35 kmph are also likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on March 21, the bulletin added.
The weather system is being attributed to a fresh western disturbance in middle tropospheric westerlies and another fresh western disturbances that is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from March 23. The western disturbances are also expected to bring in rain, snowfall and hailstorm over some parts of Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, HP and Uttarakhand from March 21-24.
