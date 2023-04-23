MGNREGA workers climb atop water tank

Abohar: Over a hundred MGNREGA workers on Saturday climbed atop a water tank at Dalmirkhera village to air their grievances over alleged denial of the scheduled job days and raised slogans. Later, officials reached the spot and managed to end the protest.
