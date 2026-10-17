MHA seeks reports on Punjab drug-linked deaths

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday wrote three letters to the Punjab Chief Secretary seeking detailed reports on the recent alleged drug-related deaths and killings of Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa, Bikramjit Singh in Gurdaspur and Gulzar Singh in Sangrur.

The letters came hours after the ruling BJP at the Centre upped the ante over the drug-related incidents, with Home Minister Amit Shah asking Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann who would take responsibility for the safety of people in the state. “Mr Bhagwant Mann, the people of Punjab do not want publicity. They want answers; not announcements, but results; decisive strikes against drug networks; and an impartial investigation into any political patronage provided to criminals,” the Home Minister said, reiterating his pledge for a drug-free Punjab. He said “once the BJP government came to power in Punjab, it would work with full force to create a drug-free, gangster-free and secure Punjab”.

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The MHA sought detailed reports on the killing of Jhota, the attack on and subsequent death of Bikramjit Singh, and the death by suicide of Gulzar Singh, the father of a drug addict, a day after he questioned, in the presence of Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, the easy availability of drugs in his area.

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The MHA cited “public distress and potential law and order ramifications of the issues in the state” while seeking the reports. Shah, meanwhile, took on the Punjab CM over the issues, with Jhota’s killing keeping Mansa on the boil.

Shah said Punjab was grappling with the rising threats of drugs, gangsterism and organised crime. “The biggest question before the Bhagwant Mann government is: who will ultimately take responsibility for the safety of Punjab’s people?” he asked.

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Shah made specific mention of Jhota and Gulzar Singh. “In Dirba, a father succumbing to pressure and consuming poison, and in Mansa, the broad daylight murder of Parvinder Singh Jhota who had raised his voice against drugs—(these incidents) have raise serious questions about Punjab’s law and order situation. Parvinder’s father has levelled grave allegations against the AAP government and its MLA. The Home Ministry will seek responses from Punjab on both these incidents,” Shah said.

Later in the day, the MHA followed up on Shah’s statements and wrote three separate letters seeking details about the deaths of Jhota, Bikramjit Singh and Gulzar Singh, besides asking the Punjab Government to submit an action taken report on the “Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026-29)”, which the Home Minister shared with Mann on August 10.

“The document lays down strategic priorities and action points for achieving the national objective of a drug-free India,” stated the MHA letter to the Chief Secretary.

On Gulzar Singh’s suicide on September 8, the MHA asked for a report citing allegations that prior to his demise, Gulzar had questioned the availability of synthetic drugs in his area and raised allegations against a minister in Punjab. “It is also alleged that Gulzar Singh was subjected to systematic harassment and pressure by the local village panchayat, which purportedly drove him to take his own life,” the MHA said, citing law and order consequences.

In the second letter, the MHA referred to reports of attacks on Bikramjit, Nishan Singh and Gurmukh Singh at Mari Panwan village in Gurdaspur, following which Bikramjit died while the others were critically injured. “It has been alleged that these attacks were related to narcotic drugs,” the MHA said.

In the third missive, the MHA mentioned the killing of Jhota on October 13 and his credentials as a crusader against the rampant sale and abuse of narcotics and psychotropic drugs in Punjab.

“There have been protests in the state on this matter after the killing. The state government is requested to furnish a comprehensive factual report regarding the incident and steps taken in this case,” the MHA said.

Countering Shah, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal said drugs were entering Punjab through Adani ports. “You people are spreading drugs through Adani Port in Punjab! You people are providing protection in Sabarmati Jail to the one spreading gangsterism in Punjab. You people who, from 2007-17, colluded with the ‘chitta party’ to spread drugs in Punjab and are now again joining hands with that same party, dreaming of earning billions of rupees by selling drugs in Punjab once more?” Kejriwal said, hinting at the potential Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP alliance shaping up in Punjab.

Kejriwal said today, the highest drug consumption was in those states where your (BJP) governments had been in power for several years. “Haven’t you had your fill from selling drugs in those states? Now, you’ve come back to ruin Punjab by teaming up with your ‘chitta party’ again?” he said.