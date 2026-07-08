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Home / Punjab / Miani shopkeeper's murder: Hoshiarpur cops say FBI role unclear, probe almost complete

Miani shopkeeper's murder: Hoshiarpur cops say FBI role unclear, probe almost complete

The accused may have approached the FBI with the intention of protecting themselves from the consequences of the murder case registered against them, says Tanda DSP

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Sanjiv Bakshi
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 03:04 PM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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The Hoshiarpur police have said they have no information on why the FBI has reportedly taken interest in the Miani murder case and charged Tanda SHO Gurinderjit Singh Nagra with extortion.

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Tanda DSP Davinder Singh believes the move may have been initiated by the accused to protect themselves from legal action in India.

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Speaking to The Tribune, Tanda DSP Davinder Singh said, "We do not know why the FBI has taken up this matter. It is possible that the accused approached the FBI with the intention of protecting themselves from the consequences of the murder case registered against them."

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The murder took place on January 14 at Satkartar Hardware Shop in Miani. According to the police, two of the three unidentified youths who arrived on a motorcycle opened fire at shop owner Balwinder Singh and his friend Lakhwinder Singh. The attackers fired seven rounds. Balwinder Singh was hit in the chest and died on the spot, while Lakhwinder Singh suffered a gunshot injury to his shoulder and was seriously injured.

Soon after the incident, responsibility for the murder was claimed by gangsters Gurlal Dadiana and Gurdev Jassal through a post on social media. The post, allegedly uploaded from Gurlal Dadiana's social media account, claimed responsibility for the killing.

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DSP Davinder Singh said the police investigation found that three NRIs were involved in the conspiracy. Those booked in the case are Gurlal Dadiana, Gurdev Jassal, who allegedly arranged and directed the shooters, and deceased's relative Charanjeet Singh Channi, who is accused of giving the contract to kill.

The DSP said that all three shooters had been arrested and were lodged in jail. He informed that Look Out Circulars (LOCs) had been issued against the three NRI accused living in the United States, while a Red Corner Notice (RCN) had been issued against Charanjeet Singh Channi.

"We have concrete evidence against the accused. The case is well-supported by evidence already on record, and the investigation is almost complete," the DSP said.

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