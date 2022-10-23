Micro-irrigation for potato cultivation need of the hour

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 22

With the objective to give diversification a push and encourage water conservation in agriculture, the Department of Soil and Water Conservation organised a seminar on “Enhancing the adoption of micro- irrigation for potato cultivation” here.

The seminar was organised to sensitise farmers regarding use of drip and sprinkler irrigation systems on potato crop. Pertinently, potato grown in the state is in huge demand across the country with many private companies venturing into its cultivation in Punjab.

The seminar brought together more than 200 delegates, comprising officers of various departments, PAU scientists, micro-irrigation equipment suppliers besides the FMCG companies and potato farmers.

The major outcome of the session was that potato cultivation with micro-irrigation technique brings about uniformity in potato size, lesser infestation of diseases, negligible weed infestation, saving on input costs besides higher productivity and production thereby increasing farmer income.