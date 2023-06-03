Midnight hoax bomb call near Golden Temple puts Amritsar police on alert

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, June 3

A hoax bomb call near the Golden Temple past Friday midnight put the Punjab Police on alert.

A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the area and it was scanned.

Though no bomb was found, the police have reportedly taken four persons, including three children, into custody. They allegedly had made the call to the police.

Police officials, however, have not confirmed the incident. Sources in the police said the police received a call at around 1 am and the caller said four bombs were installed near the Golden Temple.

The police repeatedly called the number but no one picked the phone. An alert sounded in the state.

The police scanned the area but did not find any bomb. The police later identified the caller who lives at Bansa Wala Bazaar. The 20-year-old youth, along with some juveniles, had called, it is alleged. The police are questioning them.