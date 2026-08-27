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Home / Punjab / Miffed over ‘selective’ demolitions, MP Kang puts AAP in tight spot in Punjab

Miffed over ‘selective’ demolitions, MP Kang puts AAP in tight spot in Punjab

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Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:53 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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Anandpur Sahib AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang today put his own government in a tight spot by stating that the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has become a den of corruption and he would lead a protest against the corrupt officers on Thursday.

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Miffed over “selective” demolition of shops by the GMADA in Saini Majra village of Mohali, Kang said, “GMADA lutt da kender ban gaya hai…” This is not the first time that Kang has spoken against his government. A few months ago, when seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs joined the BJP, Kang blamed the centralisation of power and lack of internal dialogue in the party that led to such a situation.

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On two other instances, Kang criticised the Punjab Police action against protesting farmers in Bathinda and also raised questions about illegal sand mining in the state. Kang had resigned from the BJP in 2020 in protest against the three farm laws that were introduced by the PM Narendra Modi-led Centre. Subsequently, he had joined AAP.

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Last year, he was the first to speak against the land pooling policy, which was opposed tooth and nail by farmers.

After AAP performed poorly in the 2024 General Elections, Kang had pointed out a disconnect between the MLAs and voters, with the party winning just three of the 13 parliamentary seats.

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His utterances against his own government and putting the party in a tight spot over corruption have caught the party leadership unaware. Though the Anandpur Sahib MP refused to speak anything beyond his grouse with the functioning of GMADA, some functionaries in the ruling party said Kang, who was a student leader at Panjab University during his student days, could be upset as he has not been consulted or put in charge of the PU elections, scheduled next week.

Kang said he had spoken to GMADA Chief Administrator Sandeep Rishi on this issue yesterday night and rebuked him for failing to curb the corruption. “It’s high time the CM transfers all the corrupt officers,” he said.

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