Migratory birds delay arrival in Ropar, Nangal Wetlands as Himalayan lakes remain unfrozen

Unusually warm temperatures and a lack of snowfall in the upper reaches of the Himalayas have delayed the annual arrival of migratory birds to the wetlands of Punjab and neighbouring regions. Bird experts and forest officials say several key species that usually descend upon the Ropar and Nangal wetlands by early December have not yet begun their southward journey this year.

Prabhat Bhatti, an ornithologist based in Ropar, said the delay is unprecedented in recent years. “Bar-headed geese and ruddy shelducks typically start arriving in the first half of December. This year, only northern pintail ducks have reached the Ropar and Nangal wetlands so far. The other species are yet to arrive,” he said.

Bhatti attributed the phenomenon largely to warmer-than-usual climatic conditions in the Himalayan region.

Similar observations were shared by DS Dadwal, a senior Himachal Pradesh forest officer and noted ornithologist. Dadwal said that many migratory species travelling from Eurasia, Siberia and Mongolia generally leave their breeding grounds in winter and head for Himalayas. Once lakes in the higher Himalayas freeze they move further down to warner areas.

“But this year, the lakes have not frozen due to higher temperatures and scant snowfall. As a result, the birds continue to find adequate food and habitat in the upper regions and have postponed their migration,” he said.

Species typically seen across northern India during the winter months include bar-headed geese, ruddy shelducks, northern pintails, Eurasian wigeons, redshanks, greenshanks, plovers and stints. “Most of these birds are known to arrive when conditions become inhospitable in the north. Since that hasn’t happened yet, the migration cycle has shifted,” Dadwal added. He expects their numbers to rise significantly by January if temperatures begin to dip.

Forest officials in Punjab have also linked these irregular patterns to broader climate change indicators. Monica Yadav, Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife), Ropar, said fluctuations in migratory behaviour have become more frequent in recent years.

“Over the past few years, we have observed clear deviations from historic migratory timelines. Climate change is playing a major role not just by altering temperatures but also by affecting the ecological balance of wetland habitats,” she said.

Yadav said that the wildlife department is preparing to conduct a bird census in the Ropar and Nangal wetlands in January, when the bulk of the migratory population is expected to arrive. “Only after the census can we accurately determine whether the region has seen an increase or decline in the number of migratory birds,” she said.

Apart from climatic factors, ornithologists warn that human disturbances are increasingly posing a threat to wetlands in the region. The use of loudspeakers, rising footfall near lake areas and expanding human activities have created stress for migratory species that depend on quiet, undisturbed habitats for resting and feeding during their long journeys. “Such disturbances can cause birds to avoid or abandon particular wetlands,” Bhatti said.

As the region waits for colder conditions to set in, experts remain hopeful that January will bring a surge of winged visitors. The coming weeks, they say, will be crucial in determining how climate variations and human pressures continue to reshape migration patterns in northern India’s fragile wetland ecosystems.