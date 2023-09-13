Military heritage tourism set to get a boost in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Mohali, September 12

Military heritage tourism is set to get a fillip in Punjab as the government is contemplating exploring and promoting the state’s rich and largely untapped military heritage legacy. Some private players have joined the bandwagon by offering historic military heritage-guided tours.

Earlier, addressing the maiden Tourist Summit and Travel Mart, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said every village had an imprint of martyrs who had laid down their life for the sake of the country both in pre and post-Independence times, which needed to be showcased properly.

Taking a step in this direction, the Chief Minister today laid the foundation stone of the Saragarhi memorial at Ferozepur to commemorate the martyrdom of 21 valiant Sikh warriors during the historic battle of Saragarhi.

He said the Saragarhi memorial and Hussainiwala memorial, where Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru were martyred, were places of immense historical importance along with the Hussainiwala border and these would be showcased to the world to attract tourists from across the globe.

The United Service institution of India, a premier 153-year-old tri-service think tank, CSC e-Governance India Ltd, an SPV of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and PC Training Institute Limited (PCTI), a Delhi-based leading technology and educational institution and service provider, had joined hands to facilitate military heritage tourism by offering guided tours.

According to a PCTI spokesperson: “Currently, we are offering guided tours to Ferozepur and Hussainiwala circuit, soon we will add more places.” Military heritage tourism will captivate individuals intrigued by history, military affairs and cultural heritage.

Private players organising guided tours

The government is contemplating exploring the state’s rich and largely untapped military heritage legacy

Private players have joined the bandwagon and are offering historic military heritage-guided tours

#Mohali