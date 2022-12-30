Milk processing group raided in loan fraud case; Rs 1.15 crore seized

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 29

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today said it had conducted raids on the premises of a Punjab-based businessman engaged in processing of milk products in connection with an alleged bank loan fraud case under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

In an official statement, the Enforcement Directorate said the searches “were launched on December 27 at 11 business and residential premises of Pure Milk Products Pvt Ltd (PMPPL), its directors Charanjit Singh Bajaj, Livtar Bajaj and Gurdeep Kaur, their associated entities and their associates”.

The Enforcement Directorate had registered its case under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on the basis of a CBI FIR registered against the accused earlier.

The CBI in its FIR had alleged that Pure Milk Products Pvt Ltd, “Committed the offence of forgery, cheating, submission of forged documents as genuine and other offences, and credit facilities sanctioned by the bank to Pure Milk Products Pvt Ltd was Rs 62.13 crore and the total NPA amount was Rs 60.74 crore as on October 31, 2019.” It further alleged: “The loan availed on the basis of inflated turnover was diverted or siphoned off by the...entities.”

Property documents, mobile phones and cash of about Rs 1.15 crore have been seized from the searched premises under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the Enforcement Directorate said.