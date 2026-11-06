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Home / Punjab / Milk quality checks at doorstep: Vet varsity’s Rs 1.5-cr mobile lab to roll out in Jan in Punjab

Milk quality checks at doorstep: Vet varsity’s Rs 1.5-cr mobile lab to roll out in Jan in Punjab

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Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:38 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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View: Entrance: Building: Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana changed hospital timings from May 2 as per directions of the Govt of Punjab. TRIBUNE PHOTO
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Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) is set to launch a mobile testing laboratory in January to provide free testing of milk, cattle feed, fodder and silage samples across Punjab.

The laboratory-on-wheels will travel to different parts of the state, bringing scientific testing services closer to livestock farmers and making these accessible in rural areas.

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“The van will be stationed at various Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) of the university. It will also visit villages wherever required,” said GADVASU Vice-Chancellor Dr JPS Gill.

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The university is setting up the mobile laboratory with the support of a Rs 1.55-crore corporate social responsibility (CSR) grant. Besides checking milk quality and detecting adulteration, the facility will test feed and fodder samples for nutritional value and contaminants such as aflatoxins, which can adversely affect animal health and milk production.

Dr Gill said there was considerable demand for fodder testing. The mobile unit would help dairy farmers identify deficiencies in feeding practices, improve animal productivity and ensure that safer milk reaches consumers.

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Both milk sellers and consumers will be able to get milk samples tested. Most tests will be conducted free of cost, while nominal charges will apply to some tests.

Welcoming the initiative, dairy farmer Gurpreet Singh of Moga district said feed was the biggest expense in dairy farming, but many farmers remained unaware of the actual nutritional quality of fodder and silage.

“Many times, we spend heavily on feed supplements without knowing whether our fodder is meeting animals’ nutritional requirements. If samples can be tested near our villages, it will help us make better feeding decisions and improve milk yield,” he said.

Another dairy farmer, Balwinder Singh of Ludhiana, said the doorstep service would save farmers both time and money. “At present, getting feed or fodder analysed often means travelling to a laboratory and waiting for results. A mobile unit will make scientific guidance more accessible to farmers, especially small dairy owners,” he said.

Consumers have also welcomed the proposed milk quality checks. Harmanpreet Kaur, a homemaker from Ludhiana who buys milk from a nearby village, said milk was consumed daily by children and elderly people.

“Any initiative that helps detect adulteration and improve quality is good for consumers as well as farmers,” she said.

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