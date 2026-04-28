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Home / Punjab / Milkfed Punjab announces increase in milk procurement price for farmers

Milkfed Punjab announces increase in milk procurement price for farmers

The decision aims to ensure better remuneration for dairy farmers, strengthen rural economy and reinforce the cooperative dairy structure in the state

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:03 PM Apr 28, 2026 IST
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In a much-needed reprieve for dairy farmers reeling under rising prices of fodder, the Punjab government and Milkfed Punjab have announced an increase in the milk procurement price for farmers associated with Milkfed Punjab (brand Verka), effective from May 1.

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This will increase the milk procurement price by Rs 20 per kg fat. The decision aims to ensure better remuneration for dairy farmers, strengthen rural economy and reinforce the cooperative dairy structure in the state.

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All companies and institutions which procure milk will have to increase their procurement rates so as to match those of Milkfed.

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Official sources said 2.5 lakh dairy farmers who are part of Milkfed family will immediately get the benefit of the increased payments.

Being the leader in the industry in this part of the country, the raising of milk procurement prices by Milkfed will have a spiralling effect and lead to additional infusion of Rs 100 crore per month in Punjab’s rural economy.

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Milkfed sources said the move has been taken by Milkfed to safeguard the interest of farmers and dairy producers.

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