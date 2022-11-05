Ludhiana: Mill owner held for selling paddy from other states

Chandigarh, November 4
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested commission agent Anil Jain, owner of Shri Krishna Rice Mill, Sawaddi, in Ludhiana district, in a case already registered against contractors for getting labour cartage and transportation tenders in grain markets at higher rates in connivance with officials.
He was today remanded in a two-day police custody.
He is named in a case in which contractor Telu Ram and others are booked. He had been avoiding his arrest and his anticipatory bail application was also dismissed by the High Court. An Innova car and a briefcase containing documents has also been recovered from him.
