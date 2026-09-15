Millers flag higher costs under 10% broken-grain standard

Ahead of the rollout of rice procurement under the Centre’s new norm allowing only 10% broken grains, Punjab’s rice industry has told the government it will not bear the additional costs arising from the change.

The paddy procurement process in the state is set to begin in a few days.

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The industry has stated that it is fully prepared to cooperate in implementing the new system, but it will not accept the additional costs arising from increased milling, processing, electricity, labour, quality testing and storage being imposed on rice millers. A delegation of the Punjab Rice Industry Association placed the issues confronting the industry before senior officials during a meeting here today.