Punjab Forest Minister: Rs 160 cr grant for afforestation

Chandigarh, May 1
To strengthen the banks of the Sutlej, Ravi and Beas, the Centre has sanctioned Rs 160 crore to the Punjab Forest Department for afforestation and other related activities. Afforestation would keep soil erosion in check and help recharge groundwater.
Underscoring the government’s commitment to saving water, forest and land, Forest Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said various initiatives had been taken for the conservation of forest, including involving the common man to increase the forest cover.
Apart from digitisation of forest areas, a 24x7 control room had been set up at the Punjab Forest Department headquarters to monitor fires, illegal felling of trees and mining, and injuries to wild animals due to various factors.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 cops injured in stone-pelting in Rajasthan's Jodhpur; curfew imposed in 10 police stations
Internet services suspended
On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla
Says the money of which Punjab has been robbed will be recov...
Citing Eid celebration pictures from Malerkotla, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says communal hatred can't vitiate Punjab
The CM tweets celebratory pictures on Twitter
Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi
In an interview, Satyarthi says social and political will is...
Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders
Congress says Rahul was in Nepal on a private visit to atten...