Punjab Forest Minister: Rs 160 cr grant for afforestation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 1

To strengthen the banks of the Sutlej, Ravi and Beas, the Centre has sanctioned Rs 160 crore to the Punjab Forest Department for afforestation and other related activities. Afforestation would keep soil erosion in check and help recharge groundwater.

Underscoring the government’s commitment to saving water, forest and land, Forest Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said various initiatives had been taken for the conservation of forest, including involving the common man to increase the forest cover.

Apart from digitisation of forest areas, a 24x7 control room had been set up at the Punjab Forest Department headquarters to monitor fires, illegal felling of trees and mining, and injuries to wild animals due to various factors.

#lal chand kataruchak