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Home / Punjab / Mining-hit Punjab bridge reopens after 3 years, reconnects 100 villages

Mining-hit Punjab bridge reopens after 3 years, reconnects 100 villages

Two-wheelers allowed first, full traffic in a week

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Lalit Mohan
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 01:29 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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Sweets being distributed to mark the reopening of the damaged Algran brdge over the Swan river in Ropar district.
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The Algran bridge over the Swan river, damaged amid concerns over years of indiscriminate sand mining, reopened for two-wheelers on Sunday after nearly three years, bringing relief to residents of around 100 villages in the Nangal area.

Connecting the Nangal region with parts of Ropar and Hoshiarpur districts, the bridge is expected to be opened to other vehicles within a week, sources said.

The reopening marks the end of a prolonged period of inconvenience for residents, who distributed sweets at the bridge to celebrate the occasion.

The bridge was constructed in 2002-03 and is approximately 420 metres long. Structural damage to it was reported following heavy rainfall and flooding in July 2023. The damage was later linked by environmental bodies and residents to years of indiscriminate sand mining, which had weakened the bridge's foundations.

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An inspection report submitted by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in August 2024 highlighted the extent of the damage. It stated that five foundation wells of the bridge had become exposed due to erosion of the material surrounding them, while one of its pillars had tilted. The gaps between expansion joints had widened at several places and portions of the bridge slab had also settled.

The report also noted substantial erosion around four of the bridge's 14 pillars and said the possibility of illegal mining in the area between 2021 and 2024 could not be ruled out as the relevant data had not been provided to the inspection team.

Following a safety audit, the authorities closed the bridge in December 2023 to prevent accidents.

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The Public Works Department floated a Rs 17.56-crore tender in February 2025 for restoration work, which has now been completed.

The NGT had expressed concern over the damage allegedly caused by illegal mining and the failure of authorities to take effective action against those responsible. In August, it pulled up the Punjab Government over the delay in the investigation into illegal mining near the bridge. It observed that the state authorities had failed to place sufficient material on record regarding the investigation and directed the government to submit a fresh progress report within four weeks.

With the permanent bridge closed, the authorities had constructed a temporary causeway across the Swan to maintain connectivity between the villages and the main road network.

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The temporary crossing was repeatedly washed away whenever water flow increased in the river due to heavy rainfall and flashfloods, particularly during the monsoon.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, who represents the area, said the reconstruction of the bridge fulfilled a promise he had made to local residents. He said the bridge had been reinforced to mitigate erosion caused by monsoon floods.

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