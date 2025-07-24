DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Punjab / Mining on in Anandpur Sahib, Ropar despite monsoon ban

Mining on in Anandpur Sahib, Ropar despite monsoon ban

article_Author
Lalit Mohan
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 02:00 AM Jul 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Mining in the Swan riverbed in Ropar district. File photo
Advertisement

Illegal mining continues in Ropar, Anandpur Sahib and Nangal subdivisions of the district despite a complete ban on the activity during the monsoon season.

Advertisement

Sources said illegal mining was generally carried out at night. In Talwara village of Nangal subdivision, the illegal activity was being done at night in the name of desilting of a local rivulet. The sources said desilting of rivulets was not allowed during the monsoon season, especially at night.

Over the past 10 days, the Ropar administration had cracked down on those indulging in illegal mining. An official said illegal mining was generally done between midnight and 3 am. Several persons have been caught indulging in illegal mining at night in the Sutlej and Swan.

Advertisement

Ropar Deputy Commissioner Varjeet Singh Walia said mining was totally banned in the district during the monsoon. During raids over the past 10 days, one JCB and two Poclain machines were confiscated in Ropar subdivision, while two Poclain machines were confiscated in Anandpur Sahib subdivision.

He said 45 checks were carried out in Ropar subdivision and 25 in Anandpur Sahib during the period. Nineteen challans each were filed against offenders in both subdivisions, while 32 recovery notices were issued in Ropar and 54 in Anandpur Sahib. The DC said five FIRs were registered against the offenders.

Advertisement

Officials involved in the raids told The Tribune that they have recommended the registration of 12 FIRs for illegal mining during the monsoon ban. Though three FIRs had been registered, the remaining would be registered as soon as the nod was received from the mining officers of the respective areas.

Under the mines and mineral rules, sanction from the mining officer concerned was needed for the registration of any FIR.

In a recent incident of assault on forest officials as they tried to stop illegal mining at Bhangla village in the district, no FIR has been registered so far despite the fact that forest officials had submitted a written complaint to the police.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts