Mining on in Anandpur Sahib, Ropar despite monsoon ban

Illegal mining continues in Ropar, Anandpur Sahib and Nangal subdivisions of the district despite a complete ban on the activity during the monsoon season.

Sources said illegal mining was generally carried out at night. In Talwara village of Nangal subdivision, the illegal activity was being done at night in the name of desilting of a local rivulet. The sources said desilting of rivulets was not allowed during the monsoon season, especially at night.

Over the past 10 days, the Ropar administration had cracked down on those indulging in illegal mining. An official said illegal mining was generally done between midnight and 3 am. Several persons have been caught indulging in illegal mining at night in the Sutlej and Swan.

Ropar Deputy Commissioner Varjeet Singh Walia said mining was totally banned in the district during the monsoon. During raids over the past 10 days, one JCB and two Poclain machines were confiscated in Ropar subdivision, while two Poclain machines were confiscated in Anandpur Sahib subdivision.

He said 45 checks were carried out in Ropar subdivision and 25 in Anandpur Sahib during the period. Nineteen challans each were filed against offenders in both subdivisions, while 32 recovery notices were issued in Ropar and 54 in Anandpur Sahib. The DC said five FIRs were registered against the offenders.

Officials involved in the raids told The Tribune that they have recommended the registration of 12 FIRs for illegal mining during the monsoon ban. Though three FIRs had been registered, the remaining would be registered as soon as the nod was received from the mining officers of the respective areas.

Under the mines and mineral rules, sanction from the mining officer concerned was needed for the registration of any FIR.

In a recent incident of assault on forest officials as they tried to stop illegal mining at Bhangla village in the district, no FIR has been registered so far despite the fact that forest officials had submitted a written complaint to the police.