Deep nexus: Mining rights of contractor suspended in Ropar district

Ropar, August 30

The Punjab Mining Department has suspended the mining contract in Ropar district. Mining Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the contractor failed in depositing the required fee despite repeated reminders to him.

Earlier, the mining operations were suspended on April 11 in the district as the contractor failed in depositing Rs 14.13 crore with 18 per cent interest

The suspension of contract, however, was revoked on May 6, after the contractor deposited Rs 5 crore of Rs 12.31 crore due.

Contractor Rakesh Chaudhary has lease rights till March 18 next year. This is for second time when the contract of mining in the district has been suspended since the Aam Aadmi Party took over the government in state. Earlier, the mining operations were suspended on April 11 in the district as the contractor failed in depositing Rs 14.13 crore with 18 per cent interest.

The suspension of contract, however, was revoked on May 6, after the contractor deposited Rs 5 crore of Rs 12.31 crore due. As the mining operations in the state are already suspended till September 30 due to rainy season, the people can face acute shortage of sand and gravel in case the government failed to take appropriate measures by that time.

According to a letter written by authorities to the contractor for suspending the contract on August 16, he has again faulted on depositing the fee and till now he has delayed the instalments worth more than Rs 18 crore.

Chaudhary, however, denying it said he had already moved an application in the court challenging the suspension of contract. “I have deposited more than the required amount against the contract,” he claimed.

On the other hand, the mining minister said besides delay in payments, many other irregularities were noticed in mining activities on part of the contractor by department officials. Chaudhary was issued warnings time and again before suspending the contract, he added.

On fulfilling the demand of mining material, the minister said the government was all prepared to provide sand and gravel in sufficient quantity at reasonable prices even after suspending the contract.

